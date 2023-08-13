Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $211.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,364 shares of company stock worth $117,712 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

