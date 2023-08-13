Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIGL stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

