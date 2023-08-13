Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.26) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $24.92 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arvinas by 816.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 244,065 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

