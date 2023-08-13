Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXRX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -0.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $45,224.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $45,224.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,549,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,427,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,058 shares of company stock worth $4,357,972. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after buying an additional 314,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 987,570 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,752,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

