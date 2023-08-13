Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.75) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($4.51). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($18.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -0.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.