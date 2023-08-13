Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRCL opened at $3.84 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $259.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -1.43.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 238,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

