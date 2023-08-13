Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.16). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.60) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,164,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

