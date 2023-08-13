Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Drops By 30.8%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,616,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 11,013,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.2 days.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

AETUF opened at $15.47 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $899.83 million during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

