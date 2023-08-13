Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.5 days.

Atos Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. Atos has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.