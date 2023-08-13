Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Drops By 44.1%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of ADMT stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.