National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Head to Head Comparison

National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 15.14% 11.06% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alerus Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alerus Financial pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Australia Bank and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $15.77 billion 3.67 $4.79 billion N/A N/A Alerus Financial $226.80 million 1.69 $40.01 million $1.85 10.42

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, cash maximiser, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

