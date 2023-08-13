iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.18) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.