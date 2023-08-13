Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) vs. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Critical Analysis

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) N/A Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion ($7.01) -0.13

Profitability

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Boxed and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail -23.10% -13.97% -0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 29.36%.

Summary

Boxed beats Qurate Retail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

