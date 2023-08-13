Analyzing Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mexus Gold US and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 229.48%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -126.36% Skeena Resources N/A -61.19% -50.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mexus Gold US and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.81) -6.14

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Mexus Gold US on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

