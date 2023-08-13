CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CapitaLand India Trust stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

