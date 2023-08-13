Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Adyen Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,729.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $1,153.00 and a 12-month high of $1,933.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,711.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,600.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

