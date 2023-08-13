Contrasting Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -17.13% 3.94% 2.31% Elme Communities -9.22% -1.63% -1.10%

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Elme Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -135.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -313.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.74 -$50.60 million ($0.65) -28.03 Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.61 -$30.87 million ($0.23) -68.57

Elme Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

