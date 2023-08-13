Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,742 shares of company stock valued at $22,455,363. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

