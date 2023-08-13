Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.

NASDAQ CLVR opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.29. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

