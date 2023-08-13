Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 326.85%.
Clever Leaves Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ CLVR opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.29. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clever Leaves
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clever Leaves
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.