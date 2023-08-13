Digital Media Solutions (DMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $0.30 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

