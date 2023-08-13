KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DMC Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DMC Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $426.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DMC Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

