DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect DRI Healthcare Trust to post earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.00 million.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.