Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 557.41% and a negative return on equity of 174.99%. On average, analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Earnings History for Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.