Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 557.41% and a negative return on equity of 174.99%. On average, analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tivic Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems
About Tivic Health Systems
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tivic Health Systems
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.