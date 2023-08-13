urban-gro (UGRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect urban-gro to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts expect urban-gro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
urban-gro Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.18. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.40.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of urban-gro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in urban-gro by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in urban-gro by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
