LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Critical Survey

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 SoFi Technologies 4 8 4 0 2.00

Profitability

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. SoFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

This table compares LexinFintech and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.58% 12.47% 4.62% SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.76% -0.95%

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.27 $118.85 million $0.85 2.79 SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 5.17 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -34.60

LexinFintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats SoFi Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.