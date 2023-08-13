Sidus Space (SIDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Sidus Space to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 million. On average, analysts expect Sidus Space to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sidus Space Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ SIDU opened at $0.15 on Friday. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

In other Sidus Space news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the second quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 185.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

