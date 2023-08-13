QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,908.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUIK

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.