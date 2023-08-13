XWELL (XWEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. XWELL had a negative net margin of 87.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million.

Get XWELL alerts:

XWELL Price Performance

XWEL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. XWELL has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL

About XWELL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XWELL in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.