XWELL (XWEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. XWELL had a negative net margin of 87.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million.
XWELL Price Performance
XWEL opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. XWELL has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.99.
About XWELL
XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
