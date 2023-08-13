Comparing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 1 6 6 0 2.38

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.54%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 80.22%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 17.46 -$62.09 million ($3.38) -4.98 Editas Medicine $19.32 million 36.68 -$220.43 million ($2.96) -2.93

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Editas Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.96% -40.39% Editas Medicine -1,065.39% -55.14% -40.13%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

