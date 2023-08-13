Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 128,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,298 and have sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

