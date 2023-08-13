TeraWulf (WULF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 47.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 712,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 132,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 1,620.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 306,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 288,658 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

