TeraWulf (WULF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%.
TeraWulf Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of WULF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
