Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

CE stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.