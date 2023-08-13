CEA Industries (CEAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.91. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

About CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEAD. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.