CEA Industries (CEAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%.
CEA Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.91. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
About CEA Industries
CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
