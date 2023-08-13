Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $18.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.77. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

