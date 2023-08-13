Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ONC opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$4.49. The firm has a market cap of C$174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price objective on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

