Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.