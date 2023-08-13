Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aren C. Leekong purchased 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,641.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,208 shares of company stock worth $141,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 762,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

