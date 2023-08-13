Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,775. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

