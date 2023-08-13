HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.47. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $36.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,450. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

