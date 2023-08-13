Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.23 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

