Analysts Offer Predictions for City Office REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for City Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for City Office REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CIO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 369,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

