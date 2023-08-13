Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOV. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

