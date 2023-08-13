Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 55.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,242 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

