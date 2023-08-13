William Blair Weighs in on Duolingo, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Duolingo in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.79. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $15,899,510. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Duolingo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

