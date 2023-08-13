CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $362,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,032. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

