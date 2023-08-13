B. Riley Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Everi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Everi has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

