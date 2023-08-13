Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,524.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.