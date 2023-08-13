Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Increased by Analyst

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNMD. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CONMED stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 343,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,301,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

