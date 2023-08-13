Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for FMC in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

