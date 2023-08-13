William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,633,031 shares of company stock worth $50,171,667. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

